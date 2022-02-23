Flippin Pizza offers free pizza for kids who get kicked out of school for not wearing masks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recent mask mandate protests and rallies happening over the past couple of weeks, a pizza place is giving back to those negatively impacted from expressing their freedoms.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Flippin Pizza in 4s Ranch to talk with Jason Bennett, the owner of Flippin Pizza and former military service member, about why he is giving back to the community fighting for their rights.

Flippin Pizza partnered with Public Square, an app that supports their viewpoint of ‘mask choice’, and is helping fund the free pizza.