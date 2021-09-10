Florida appeals court reinstates Gov. DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates

(KUSI) – A ban on mask mandates has been reinstated in Florida.

On Friday, the 1st District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Gov. Ron Desantis, effectively barring public schools from issuing mask mandates. Desantis responded to the decision, saying “No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights.”

No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 10, 2021

Florida public schools have been waging a legal battle against Desantis since July, after the governor issued an executive order banning mask requirements for students. However, dozens of school districts continued to enforce face coverings in classrooms. In response, Florida’s education board announced it would withhold funding as a penalty for school districts that defied the order.

With the latest court ruling, the state’s education board can continue to punish schools for imposing mask requirements.

The case could make its way up to Florida’s Supreme Court.