Florida Congresswoman blasts new police reform bill on house floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) – North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (Fl-3) conveyed her opposition to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 by mounting her husband’s ballistic vest onto the House floor and expressing her fears regarding the passage of this act.

This is what I said when the Democrats gaveled me down. If you agree, LIKE and SHARE. We cannot let this bill pass. It's life or death for our men and women in blue. To those at home, I will ALWAYS back the blue. I've got your six, especially when the Democrats don't. pic.twitter.com/NxIwr1O5UP — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) March 4, 2021

U.S. House of Representatives just passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 or H.R. 1280, which seeks to limit access to federal grants to law enforcement agencies who do not follow new policing standards.

The bill seeks to limit the transfer of military goods to police departments, ban choke-holds, no-knock warrants for drug crimes, and end “qualified immunity” for law enforcement as well as many other items.

Despite democratic control of the chamber, the bill is not expected to beat the filibuster in the Senate.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack joined KUSI to discuss the bill.