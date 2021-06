Florida mom blasts critical race theory as ‘not teaching the truth’

NORTHEAST FLORIDA (KUSI) – At a recent Florida school board meeting, a mom is getting noticed for blasting critical race theory as racist.

She argued that it is only necessary if you “believe that whites are better than blacks” in a searing takedown of the academic movement.

Quisha King, Co-chair of the Northeast Florida Moms 4 Liberty group, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss her statements on CRT.