Florida mother blasts critical race theory as ‘not teaching the truth’





NORTHEAST FLORIDA (KUSI) – Quisha King, Co-chair of the Northeast Florida Moms 4 Liberty, recently blasted critical race theory as racist during a Florida school board meeting.

CRT has since been banned in Florida schools.

During the meeting, King argued that teaching CRT in schools is only necessary if “you believe that whites are better than blacks.”

King herself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss CRT.

She described CRT as a theory that says racism is ingrained into the fabric of American society and institutions.

If you are automatically a part of a certain group and are deemed anything without anybody getting to know who you are first, then that is divisive, concluded King.