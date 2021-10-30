Florida’s CFO invites In-N-Out Burger to the Sunshine State

FLORIDA (KUSI) – Another restaurant taking a stand against coronavirus vaccine mandates is In-N-Out Burger.

A second Bay Area location has closed after employees repeatedly failed to check customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative coronavirus test result.

This caught the eye of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, who publicly praised the company on social media for standing up to vaccine mandates.

He also suggested that the popular chain should move to Florida, where vaccine mandates don’t apply.

Patronis joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the popular burger joint possibly moving to the Sunshine State.