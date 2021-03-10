Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum closing, citizens called on to save it





MCAS MIRAMAR (KUSI) – A group of veterans, volunteers, and concerned residents are gathering help from the public to save the USMC Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum — a Marine aviation museum — from closing on April 1.

Miramar’s commanding officer from the United State Marine Corps announced the decision.

Typically, Marine aviation historians and veterans pool together their efforts to keep the museum running.

Museum operators are imploring citizens to call their local members of U.S. Congress to take action and save this landmark local museum.

Links and contact information are available here.

As of now, the museum is open to the public Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. until March 28.

Parking and admission are free.

Retired Brigadier General Mike Aguilar, Executive Director at the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum, joined KUSI to discuss the aviation wonders of this museum.