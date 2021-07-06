Following pandemic closures, 14 more SD library branches to reopen Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fourteen San Diego library branches are scheduled to reopen for in-person services Tuesday following COVID-19 pandemic-related closures.

The reopened branches will be limited to 50% of capacity, joining a dozen others that previously reopened, according to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Limited in-person programs will be available at select locations, while virtual programs will continue on the San Diego Public Library’s Virtual Hub Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/sdplvirtual/.

Patrons can browse, use computer and printing services, pick up holds and renew library cards. Select library locations also offer free Wi-Fi, internet access and laptop use. Book drops are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at all 36 library locations.

Branches set to reopen Tuesday are:

— Allied Gardens/Benjamin

— Balboa

— Carmel Mountain Ranch

— City Heights/Weingart

— Linda Vista

— North Park

— Otay Mesa-Nestor

— Pacific Beach/Taylor

— Paradise Hills

— Rancho Penasquitos

— San Carlos

— Scripps Miramar Ranch

— Tierrasanta

— University Community

“The San Diego Public Library is thrilled to welcome patrons back into our buildings,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “Although our staff members have connected with patrons in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can replace the face-to-face interactions that make a visit to the library so special.”

Library hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are continuing to make efforts to expand operational hours and add indoor programming at all locations,” Gloria said.

A full list of libraries offering in-person or contactless pickup services can be found at www.sandiego.gov/public-library/in-person-library- services.