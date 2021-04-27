Following shooting rampage, Gaslamp Quarter Association takes extra safety measures

GASLAMP QUARTER (KUSI) – In the aftermath of a shooting last week which killed one and injured four others in San Diego’s Gaslamp District, the Gaslamp Quarter Association has worked with San Diego police to ramp up safety patrols in the quarter.

Michael Trimble, President of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new safety measures.

Trimble emphasized that the Gaslamp Quarter Association really wants people to feel the area is safe enough to return to.

The assailant used an untraceable “ghost gun,” which does not contain commercial serial numbers because they are often homemade or improvised.

The suspect, 32-year-old Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh of San Diego, fatally shot 28-year-old Ace Parking employee, Justice Boldin, who died at the scene.