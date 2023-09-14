Food 4 Kids Backpack Program with San Diego Food Bank and Mission Federal Credit Union

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is San Diego Hunger Awareness Month! Mission Fed Credit Union has partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank in support of the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

This important program provides weekend backpacks filled with food to local elementary school students living in poverty who have little or no food over the weekends, when free school meals are unavailable.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Courtney Pendleton from Mission Federal Credit Union and Stephanie Bunce from the San Diego Food Bank discussed how you can help.