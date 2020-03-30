Food Distribution for families in need at fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank and the Del Mar Fairgrounds said it will host a large-scale “drive-thru” food distribution for low-income families and seniors and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be “touchless.” Attendees will not leave their cars. Food will be placed directly in the truck.

The groceries that will be distributed will include nonperishable canned foods, shelf-stable dry food items, and fresh produce. Each food package will total 25 pounds per family/vehicle.

The distribution is first come, first served. The Food Bank will have enough food supplies to serve 1,000 vehicles starting at 10 a.m on Friday, April 3rd until the food is gone.

Income Guidelines for Friday, April 3 Emergency Food Distribution:

Household Size Max. Monthly Household Income Max. Annual Household Income

1 $ 2,445.96 $ 29,351.50

2 $ 3,311.54 $ 39,738.50

3 $ 4,177.13 $50,125.50

4 $ 5,024.71 $ 60,512.50

5 $ 5,908.29 $ 70,899.50

6 $ 6,773.88 $ 81,286.50

7 $ 7,639.46 $ 91,673.50

8 $ 8,505.04 $ 102,060.50

9 $ 9,370.63 $ 112,447.50

10 $ 10,263.21 $ 122,834.50

Over 10 add $865.58 each add $10,387 each