Food vendors take over Gaslamp Quarter creating potential health hazard

GASLAMP QUARTER (KUSI) – Unregulated street vendors have taken over parks, boardwalks, and city streets all over San Diego.

They are everywhere these days and there is still no law on the books to get this under control.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from the Gaslamp Quarter where health experts are saying the “food vendors” are creating some potential health issues.