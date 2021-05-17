Foodies 4 Foster Youth benefiting Promises 2 Kids this month

The 3rd Annual Foodies 4 Foster Kids is happening in the month of May in honor of National Foster Care Month. Each participating restaurant has designated select menu items which will support the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Funds raised will benefit foster children by reuniting siblings living apart in foster care, supporting high school and college students in reaching their educational goals, providing birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and providing an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.

Promises2Kids is celebrating its 40th anniversary of providing hope, support and opportunities for San Diego foster children, and has partnered up with 23 local restaurants to help support the 3,000 children in foster care.

A complete list of participating restaurants can be found at promises2kids.org/foodies2021

The 3rd annual Foodies 4 Foster Kids happening in the month of May! We’re at Sisters Pizza in Hillcrest where 100% of the proceeds from their artichoke hearts goes to @promises2kids Check out the other participating restaurants @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/zOPcxTuIdF — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 14, 2021