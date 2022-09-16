Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled.

The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that footage of the alleged incident is at the center of the investigation. Video was widely circulated on social media and shows a freshman being carried into a room and pushed to the ground.

Students showed up to protest on Sept. 14 claiming they want justice for the allegedly offended party.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with more on the alleged locker room incident.