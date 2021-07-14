Football Officials Association seeing shortage in referees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local youth football is gearing up for a big season.

But one element that often goes unnoticed and is underappreciated is the officiating.

They work hard to make sure the game is played fairly and are a necessary component to each game.

San Diego County Football Officials Association’s Gary Gittelson, Chairman of Recruiting and Retention Committee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what it’s like to officiate these games.

Gittelson explained that officiating is different than sitting on your couch and different than watching from the stands.

It’s fun to give back to the community, fun to get back into the game, and fun to work with kids, Gittelson described.