Foothills Christian Church Preschool targeted, harassed and shut-down by California regulators using false charges





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked to Pastor Kevin Miller, Pastor at Foothills Christian Church, about the State of California shutting down Foothill’s preschool after 6 years because they didn’t want to put masks on 2-4 year-olds.

They have been such down since December 10th leaving over 80 families with more than 100 children had no notice and are scrambling for childcare. Also leaving 21 dedicated teachers and aides unemployed.

The State told them, “You must mask the children.” But “you can’t make them wear a mask because it is a violation of their civil rights.”

After dozen of hours of onsite investigations in approximately 2 months, many of them for 9 hours or more, they were “signed off”. When a little over two weeks later they shut us down pending an appeal on January 14th.

At 8 a.m. TOMORROW, pastors, administrators, Sen. Brian Jones, R- Santee, and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells will gather at Foothills Christian Church Preschool in El Cajon to protest the school’s shuttering, claiming the school was “targeted, harassed and shut down by bullying California regulators,” contact says.

Foothills Christian Church, 350 Cypress Lane.