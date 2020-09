Foothills Christian forced to move to D5 football





Foothills Christian has been forced to move to Division 5, which means 11-man football for the first time.

They are now the smallest school in their division with only 230 students in comparison to most schools that have 1,300.

Not to mention, with COVID-19 they have not had time to get together and learn the ins and outs of playing the game with 11 men on the field.