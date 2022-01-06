Foothills Christian senior Nick Hadge is looking to leave legacy on Knights program

Nick Hadge started his high school athletic career at El Capitan, where he averaged 2 points a game.

He then transferred to Foothills Christian, a competitive program where he tried to earn his spot by his junior year and once again averaged 2 points a game.

But now, as a senior, following in the leadership footsteps of those before him, he is averaging over 20 points a game and is ready to take those skills to the next level.