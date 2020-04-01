For Moniak, Covid-19 can’t stop big league dreams

When you go from the comfortable confines of Encinitas to a bus rolling across America with 30 teammates you’ve never met, life can be shocking.

But Mickey Moniak knew what he was signing up for when the Phillies called his number four years ago.

“Lots of learning along the way,” the La Costa Canyon product said, “But I came out of it a better person.”

This spring was a showcase of that. In 22 Grapefruit League games with Philadelphia, Moniak hit .353 with two RBI. His five runs were tied for 2nd on the Phillies. And just as the future looked its brightest…Moniak, along with the rest of baseball, faced the stormy present.