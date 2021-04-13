For Muslims, the first night of Ramadan begins at sundown today





CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – The Holy Month of Ramadan begins tonight at sundown for Muslims in San Diego and beyond.

Muslims regard this month as the most sacred time of the year.

It is customary to fast between dawn and sunset for an entire month, ending on May 12.

During this month they are also encouraged to spend time thinking about people in their community who have less than they do.

Fasting is one of Islam’s five pillars, the other four being faith, prayer, charity, and making the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Taha Hassane, Imam and director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Ramadan.