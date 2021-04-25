For the San Diego Food Bank, Earth Day lasts 365 days a year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The need for food security is going strong still a year after the onset of the pandemic, described San Diego Food Bank’s President and CEO Jim Floros with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego.

Volunteer Appreciation Week was last week.

Floros emphasized that his food bank has had no problem attracting volunteers, whose free labor allows more donor dollars to go directly to services and feeding hungry San Diegans.

Unlike other cities, San Diego has not had to resort to using the National Guard to work at food banks because of the volunteers.

This past week San Diego celebrated, and is continuing to celebrate, Earth Day.

Floros explained that his food bank uses old food to create compost, which they then donate to community gardens, also saving a lot of money.

A variety of earth-friendly measures that the food bank takes also saves thousands of dollars, allowing for more San Diegans to receive services, Floros said.

Much to Floros’ pride, the Food Bank has been the recipient of the LEED v4 Gold award, the first food warehouse to receive such high accolades for a national green building certification.