For three weeks only, Disney’s “The Lion King” triumphantly returns to San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King” will be returning to San Diego for three weeks form Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

Cast member T. Shyvonne Stewart joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the excitement of being back in America’s greatest city.

Approaching 24 years on Broadway, “The Lion King” is one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on Nov. 13, 1997, the musical’s global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people.

Directed by Thomas Schumacher, “The Lion King”has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, and four of them running 20 or more years.