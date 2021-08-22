‘Ford Driving Skills for Life’ gives free hands-on lessons on safe driving

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Have you been on the roads lately? People cannot drive, began KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall.

Ford Driving Skills for Life has been giving free instruction to teens for 18 years now, explained Steve Papanikolas from Ford’s Driving Skills for Life.

FDSL helps improve newly licensed drivers with hands-on clinics in four key areas: Hazard Recognition, Vehicle Handling, Speed and Space Management.

Another comprehensive section on Distracted and Impaired Driving is also available.

To learn more visit www.drivingskillsforlife.com/aboutall.