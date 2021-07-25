Forecast your fitness and avoid the Delta dozen with Clark Bartram

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness Icon Clark Bartram joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to help viewers forecast their fitness and avoid the “Delta” dozen, as Bartram described it.

Bartram clarified that he is not here to instill fear in others, but that failure to plan is planning to fail.

He encouraged viewers to plan ahead in case of another lock-down.

Accountability and motivation is a big part of Bartram’s training, and he encouraged viewers to join an online group that will keep you accountable, should another lock-down occur.

During the lock-down, millions of Americans learned that people gained weight, low supply forced prices to skyrocket, fitness equipment prices went up, and people began to drink a lot more.

Don’t repeat the bad habits from last time, Bartram encouraged.

“So don’t quit on yourself! Don’t ever give up! You got this, you are worth it!” Bartram encouraged.