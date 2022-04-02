Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, announces run for congress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Alaska Governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced on Friday just minutes before the deadline

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years. I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”

She goes on to say that she is in this race to win and join in the fight for freedom for the United States.

