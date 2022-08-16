Former Assistant U.S. Attorney David Katz the bad optics of raiding political opponents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite false reports from national media outlets, the FBI did in fact confiscate three of Donald Trump’s passports during their shocking raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump family says the FBI also requested all the Mar-a-Lago security cameras be turned off as they searched the property.

But after a few days, the FBI admitted they did take Trump’s passports, and have returned them all. The confiscation of these passports has caused Republicans, including Trump himself, to demand the release of the affidavit justifying the raid of Mar-a-Lago, as they say it is likely far too broad to ever justify what has happened.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney under Ronald Reagan, David Katz, discussed the raid and explain why this action makes the United States look like Peru.