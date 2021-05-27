Former California Congressman Doug Ose joins race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California’s coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates remain in place, despite CDC guidance, more and more Californians are becoming fed up with Governor Gavin Newsom.

More than 1.6 million Californians signatures have been verified on the petition to recall Gavin Newsom, and more are still being counted.

Many candidates have already entered the race, and former Republican California Congressman Doug Ose is one of them.

Ose joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy in studio to discuss why he decided to enter the race, and why he believes Californians are so fed up with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Former California Congressman @DougOse joins race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. Ose wants to focus on things that make a difference in people's lives "like the price of gas, price of electricity, what's a gallon of milk cost? Are you safe at school?"https://t.co/Io6Se3d9Ku — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 27, 2021