Former California GOP chair Tom Del Beccaro blasts Newsom’s order to close beaches and state parks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We have heard from multiple people who are pushing back against Governor Gavin Newsom’s expected order to close all beaches and state parks.

Former Chairman of the California Republican Party, Tom Del Beccaro isn’t holding back.

Del Beccaro recently wrote a piece for Fox News saying he thinks “things are going to unravel” for Governor Gavin Newsom. Del Beccaro explained on Fox & Friends, “California is a big place and treating northern California or the eastern counties the same as L.A. makes no sense, There’s a lot of rumblings, a lot of lawsuits, a lot of counties that are fighting back.”

Del Beccaro said that Newsom’s plan unveiled Tuesday indicates that California’s reopening won’t happen for months, not weeks.

“I think he’s going to get pushback and also what you find, is here and there, and I talked to people today throughout the state, there are non-essential businesses already doing that kind of work, opening up and doing things,” Del Beccaro said.

As news came out that Governor Newsom will advise California Police Chiefs to close all beaches and state parks to continue preventing the spread of coronavirus, Del Beccaro shared his thoughts on why Newsom is making a bad decision live on Good Morning San Diego.