Former California officer ‘lost everything’ after the Left terrorized him, his family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In May 2020, a video of La Mesa Police Officer Matthew Dages arresting a Black man at the Grossmont trolley station went viral.

The incident took place just days after the death of George Floyd.

Dages was eventually fired and brought up on criminal charges stemming from this arrest.

He was cleared of use of force during the arrest, but the district attorney filed charges based on statements made in the police report.

A jury found him not guilty of all charges at the end of 2021.

Authorities dropped all charges against the subject of the arrest, Amaurie Johnson.

Matthew and Christina Dages, Former La Mesa Police Officer and his wife, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the latest developments in the case.