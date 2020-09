Former Charger Donnie Edwards hosts WWII veteran celebration

This was the scene Wednesday at former Chargers Linebacker Donnie Edwards home, for the 75th commemoration of the end of World War II.

The veterans were all set to fly to Hawaii and have a bubble style format to get together, but at the last minute it was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The vets were also personally addressed through video conference by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.