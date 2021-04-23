Former Charger John Carney hosting camp for kickers and punters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chargers all-time leading scorer and Super Bowl champion John Carney is hosting a camp for kickers and punters.

John Carney will be hosting The Alpha on Sunday, May 2 at Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad.

Presented by Carney Coaching, The Alpha is a competition for kickers and punters to determine the best-of-the-best high school specialists in Southern California. “Our high school specialists need more chances to compete,” said Coach Carney. “We wanted to host a post-spring season event for our kickers and punters to show off their talent in a friendly competition. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but The Alpha will also be a great head start into off-season training.”

Participants will compete in a series of kicking and punting challenges in the upperclassmen (Classes of ’21 and ’22) and underclassmen (Classes of ’23 and ’24) “divisions”. Winners will be crowned The Alphas in two “conferences”: San Diego County and Los Angeles/Orange County. Coach Carney founded Carney Coaching in 2011 in Carlsbad. He brings his 30+ years of experience in the football community as a player, coach and consultant to train and mentor the rising generation of high school kickers and punters and prepare them for playing opportunities in college.

Carney joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the camp and how you can participate.

For more information, click here.