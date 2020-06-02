Former Chargers back Fletcher preaching through pain as East county heals racial wounds

In an eight year career with the San Diego Chargers, Terrell Fletcher ran through plenty of NFL defenses.

What he’s not running away from now is a sense of duty following the protests in La Mesa over the weekend that turned into looting and arson.

The senior pastor of City of Hope International talking to KUSI Sports about the lessons we can take from the protesting, where we go next, and the role of athletes in the strife.