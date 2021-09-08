Former Chief Medical Officer announces lawsuit against San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorneys Aaron Olsen and Jenna Rangel of national employment and consumer class action law firm Haeggquist & Eck and Greg Klawitter of Ceartas Legal LLP are representing Dr. Nicholas Yphantides in a disability discrimination lawsuit against the County of San Diego.

Dr. Nick Yphantides served as San Diego County’s Chief Medical Officer for 11 years and was one of the County’s first public faces leading San Diego’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Nick says he was forced out of his job, and will give a brief statement on his lawsuit Wednesday morning.

Complaint three reads, “3. At worst, the County punished Dr. Nick because of the social, political, and professional stigma associated with Dr. Nick’s mental Disability. At best, the County punished Dr. Nick for conduct it perceived as being directly caused by his Disability. From the moment the County learned of the details of Dr. Nick’s Disability, it viewed Dr. Nick and every action he took as if he were a broken employee. Instead of building a bridge to enable Dr. Nick to cross the river of mental and physical fragility to be successful in the workplace, the County burned that bridge and made sure the “broken” employee could not successfully cross back into its workplace.”

Dr. Yphantides’ official complaint is below: