Former Chula Vista High School Boy’s Basketball coach Mike Collins remembered by Spartan family





Former Chula Vista High School Boy’s basketball coach Mike Collins was a legend in San Diego. Collins, died on January 20th he was 78 years old. Collins, battled lewy body dementia for three years before succumbing to the disease. He won 490 games in his career with the Spartans he coached at C.V.H.S. for three decades. When he retired and rode off into the sunset he had the most wins in San Diego Section history. Collins, 490 wins is the most in Chula Vista High School basketball history. He was a mentor, father figure, loving husband, history teacher, and one of the most fiercest competitors on the planet. Winning was not everything for coach, he was trying to turn boys to men and gave life lessons daily. If you were lucky enough to get the “TALK” as it was affectionately called by his family, that was a good thing. He touched so many lives whether you were a Spartan or on the opposing team.