Former CIF Commissioner Jerry Schneip given the ‘Contribution to Amateur Football’ Award





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 3, CIF State and the section commissioners making official what was already plain and clear – spring sports will not start back up, even though distance learning education is returning.

The factors numerous to mention: districts and parochial schools that had canceled sports, CDC guidelines, and accessibility all a factor in the decision. CIF did work on plenty of logistics before getting to this point.

“We have spent weeks contemplating different scenarios,” San Diego Section commissioner Jerry Schniepp said. “Shortened season, no playoffs, league tournaments. What was agreed upon is that if we weren’t returning to school, we couldn’t return to competition.”

It’s a hard way for the commissioner’s time to end. Schniepp and assistant commissioner John Labeta are retiring at the end of the year. Instead of spending it handing out their last trophies, they’ll be cleaning up the last messes – and keeping the 2020-2021 campaign stable.

“I think of when I was an athlete, a parent a coach,” Schniepp said. “It’s a terrible day for high school sports in California.”

Schniepp sending out a letter to the students Friday, telling them that they “understand adversity,” and as athletes they “are better equipped to handle this tough time than most.”

“I’ve been hopeful we’d find a way back on the field,” Schniepp said. “It’s just been the last couple of day I’ve been thinking about what I want to say.”

Students can continue to communicate with their coaches, but will not hold team meetings for the time being.

Former CIF commissoner Jerry Schniepp was recently honored by the National Football Foundation with the “Contribution to Amateur Football” award, he spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the honor and what it means to him, and the amateur players he represents.