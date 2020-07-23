Former City Councilmember David Alvarez leading effort to sue multiple parties for damages suffered from Navy ship fire

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – The fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard has been put out, but only after burning for multiple days.

Now, a group of residents representing Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, and National City say they have suffered damages from the fire and plan to take legal action.

Led by former San Diego City Councilmember David Alvarez, the group of resident have formed an advocacy group. The group says they plan to hold the US Navy, contractors, local governments, and any other party responsible for their injuries.

Logan Heights resident David Alvarez discussed why he is leading the effort to sue these parties with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.