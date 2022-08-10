Former Congressman Hunter explains how raid of Trump’s home reveals deeper party undercurrents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, Aug. 8 the home of former President Donald Trump was raided by the FBI.

The raid appeared to be motivated by a search for classified documents which ended up at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home near the end of his presidency.

According to former Congressman Duncan L. Hunter, the raid was a red herring–a method of distracting Democrats and Republicans alike from the ongoing failures of the current administration. Democrats, according to Hunter, are also using the raid to “damage” Trump and demonize him in the eyes of the public.

“In this case you could say that this raid today was an attempt to have insurance that (Trump) wouldn’t run against him,” said Hunter, referring to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. “This (raid) was an exercise in distraction,” he said.