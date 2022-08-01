Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance.

The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.

Single-family homeowners say trash collection is part of the expensive property tax bills they pay each year, but Democrats on City Council say it’s a two-tier system. Democrats on City Council says the property taxes go into the “general fund,” not a designated tax or fee for trash services.

Some city leaders say the money from property tax isn’t enough to cover costs.

Property tax revenue goes into the general fund to use as city wishes. It’s not that not enough is collected, it’s about where the elected officials decide to spend that money.

Scott Sherman, former councilmember, says “Why not fix that injustice and collect their trash (since they pay property taxes as well) instead of charging yet another fee from people when times are tough already.”

He joined KUSI to discuss the garbage tax on “Good Morning San Diego”.

