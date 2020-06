Former Encinitas LL star Ethan Workinger signs with Atlanta Braves

Ethan Workinger inked a free agent deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday. MLB teams were allowed to sign more undrafted free agents because the draft earlier this month was crushed fown from 40 round to just give due to COVID-19.

What makes Workinger so special is that he did not even play in high school, he attended a high school online.