Tony Krvaric discusses FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 30 FBI agents shockingly raided the home of former-president Donald Trump on Monday, Aug. 8.

San Diego’s former GOP leader Tony Krvaric joined Elizabeth Alvarez on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to offer perspective on the raid, and explain why he believes the Biden Administration is illegally using the Department of Justice to target political opponents.

The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, is allegedly connected to a months long probe into classified documents that ended up at the resort earlier this year.

President Trump’s family, supporters, and elected Republicans say the raid is an obvious political attack, designed to prevent him from running in 2024. As of now, it turns out the move has only energized Trump’s base, as they see the swamp continuing their prosecutorial misconduct against Donald J. Trump.

Trump challenged the validity of the FBI’s actions, referring to the situation as “political persecution” that “has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level.”

Following the raid, Trump supporters began gathering outside to show their commitment to the president as the waved “TRUMP 2024” flags.