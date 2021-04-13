Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters California recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Republican congressman Doug Ose says he’s entering the California recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Ose (Oh-see) becomes the third established Republican to enter the race, joining former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.

Ose is a businessman from the Sacramento area who says he’s ready to work across party lines to get businesses and schools reopened.

Ose joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about his campaign.