Former gubernatorial candidate John Cox chastises Governor Newsom’s mask deal and order to close all beaches





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to use around $1 billion of taxpayer money to buy protective masks has sparked growing bipartisan concern from Californians, and people around the country.

Former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox discussed why Newsom’s mask deal has sparked so much criticism, and why it matters.

Cox also shared his thoughts on Newsom’s expected order to close all beaches and state parks.