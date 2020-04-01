Former gubernatorial candidate John Cox on his recovery from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox publicly announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The California GOP tweeted out an official statement from Cox after his diagnosis.

Cox statement read, “Last week after feeling ill with mild flu-like symptoms, and out of the abundance of caution because my wife is immuno-supressed due to a chronic condition, my physician tested me for COVID-19. I tested positive and we have been following doctors orders at home and the quarantine protocols regarding this disease. We are so appreciative of the doctors and other healthcare professionals that have helped with my recovery. My symptoms were relatively mild and I am slowly feeling much better. I decided to go public with this diagnosis to muster support for defeating this without destroying our way of life.

I’d also hope that this experience should instruct us on doing better in the future to tackle problems like housing and homelessness that this pandemic has highlighted. Our cost of living has been driven too high by government actions and this crisis should resolve us to take action.”

After self quarantining for over a week, Cox called into KUSI News to share information on what his recovery has been like and why it is important for everyone to follow the social distancing protocols to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.