Former Gubernatorial Candidate, John Cox, responds to Newsom’s $300B budget proposal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom released his $300 billion budget proposal.

The Governor’s priorities include:

$47 Billion to combat climate change

$37 Billion for infrastructure help

$97 Billion surplus

Billions for public safety

Despite skyrocketing costs for Californians, only 18 billion dollars have been set aside to combat inflation.

“Backed by a robust surplus and grounded in our unshakable values, we’re paving the California Way forward to prosperity and progress for all. With historic investments, we’re doubling down on our formula for success and making sure no one is left behind – supporting working families and businesses, tackling climate change, expanding health care access, making our communities safer, and more,” said Governor Newsom. “While gridlock persists in Congress and right-wing fanatics turn statehouses across the country into laboratories of hate and oppression, here in California, we’re putting in the work to grow our economy and implement real, inclusive policy change to create a brighter future for all.”

Former Gubernatorial Candidate, John Cox, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more on Newsom’s spending plan.

