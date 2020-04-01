Former Knight, Utes Terrell Burgess prepares for 2020 NFL Draft

Like many draft prospects around the world, 2015 Silver Pigskin Finalist and former San Marcos Knight Terrell Burgess anxiously awaits the upcoming NFL Draft to find out where his future might land.

Since the world is currently on hold, its especially hard to showcase any talent prior to the big day.

Burgess spoke with Maddison Sinclair about his mindset and preparation leading to the 2020 NFL Draft. The defensive back also reminisce on his Prep Pigskin Report accomplishments.