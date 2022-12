Former LJCD star Te-hina Paopao back home with Oregon for Holiday tournament

Te-Hina Paopao will forever live in La Jolla Country Day fame for her accomplishments as a part of the girls basketball team.

But now, she is making more as a part of the Oregon Ducks.

She had the chance to come home again and play in front of her home crowd at Pechanga Arena at the inaugural NCAAW San Diego Invitational.

Nick James catching up with her about her success.