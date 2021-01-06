Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio discusses current state of American politics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Maricopa County AZ Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, joined KUSI News to discuss the current state of American politics, and his new book, “An American Legend: The Fascinating and Untold True Story of America’s Most Beloved Crime Fighter.”

Sheriff Arpaio has been a supporter of President Trump since the beginning, and says he hopes the Republican Senator in Georgia come away victorious in the runoff election to prevent the potential Biden Administration from destroying his accomplishments.

As Sheriff, Arpaio was best known for his tough policies for inmates like removing their televisions, among others, as well as his incredible success enforcing the law and putting criminals behind bars.

Arpaio was a target of criticism by people on the left who opposed his tough stance, but he explained that he served as Sheriff for nearly three decades, proving his policies to be a success.