Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer launches gubernatorial exploratory committee





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday that he’s launched an exploratory committee for a potential bid to become the next governor of California.

The former mayor talked to KUSI’s Hunter Sowards about the first step in a potential run for California Governor, “We are taking the important next step which is announcing and opening an exploratory committee “which gives us the opportunity to start organizing to start raising dollars and this a committee that is focused on 2022 but should the recall be successful be ready before then.”

In November Faulconer said he was “very seriously thinking” about running for governor.

No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California. I’m excited to launch our gubernatorial exploratory committee. I want you to be part of this California comeback. Join us at https://t.co/cj8jqTM4ji More updates soon! pic.twitter.com/xw91llfSTC — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) January 4, 2021

On Saturday, the Republican former mayor endorsed a statewide effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Faulconer, who left San Diego City Hall last month after two terms as mayor, linked to the recall petition website with this tweet: “It’s a new year. We need a new governor. Jobs are leaving, homelessness is skyrocketing, and the state can’t even issue unemployment checks to people struggling right now to get by. California is better than this. Join me in signing the recall petition.”

As of Tuesday, the effort to recall Newsom has received 911,000 signatures, according to organizers. The number of valid signatures from California registered voters needed to qualify for the ballot is 1,495,709 by mid-March.