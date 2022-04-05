Former Mayor, Kevin Faulconer, debuts as KUSI’s newest contributor

SAN DIEOG (KUSI) – We would like to welcome former Mayor Kevin Faulconer as our newest contributor to KUSI News.

As San Diego’s former mayor, Faulconer has a wealth of knowledge and experience about the issues we talk about here everyday.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney talked with Faulconer about an issue that has been impacting all of San Diego, homelessness.

This issue Faulconer dealt with when he was in office. The Lucky Duck Foundation crunched the numbers and found that unsheltered homelessness went down 29% when he was in office.