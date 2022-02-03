Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller gives people $5 for ditching their masks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Miss USA runner-up and San Diego local, Carrie Prejean Boller, is making headlines nationwide for rewarding people who ditch their masks in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom’s indoor mask mandate.

She handed out $5 bills to students as well as people at stores like Target, and then spoke to them about their disdain for the mask mandates. Prejean Boller shared videos of her speaking to those who ditched their masks to her Instagram page (below).

Prejean Boller warned the ongoing mask mandates are “psychological warfare,” and is excited to see people finally speaking up instead of simply complying.

Mainstream media like the Rolling Stone published articles as an attempt to smear Prejean Boller, their headline reads, “A Trumpworld Beauty Queen Is Paying Kids at Target to Go Maskless.”

In of of her videos, Prejean Boller can be heard telling a young girl, “tomorrow when you go to school unmasked, your heart’s gonna be racing and you’re gonna be nervous. But I want you to know you’re doing the right thing. Don’t ever, ever question it.”

“You’re the next Rosa Parks. You’re the next Martin Luther King,” Boller continued.

Prejean Boller joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her videos, share what she’s been hearing from everyday people in the community, and encourage others to follow suit.

Prejean Boller also blasted Democrat leaders like Gavin Newsom, Eric Garcetti and London Breed for disobeying the mask mandates they created, most recently at the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.

